IceDogs Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have announced their 2026 Preseason schedule.
The IceDogs are slated to lace up for six games, beginning September 3rd vs the Oshawa Generals, and concluding on September 13th at Oshawa.
FULL PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
SEPTEMBER 3, 2026 VS. OSHAWA GENERALS MERIDIAN CENTRE 7:00 PM ET
SEPTEMBER 4, 2026 AT BRANTFORD BULLDOGS TD CIVIC CENTRE 7:00 PM ET
SEPTEMBER 6, 2026 VS. BRANTFORD BULLDOGS MERIDIAN CENTRE 2:00 PM ET
SEPTEMBER 11, 2026 AT ERIE OTTERS FORT ERIE RECREATION COMPLEX 7:00 PM ET
SEPTEMBER 12, 2026 AT PETERBOROUGH PETES MISKIN LAW COMMUNITY COMPLEX* 7:00 PM ET*
SEPTEMBER 13, 2026 AT OSHAWA GENERALS TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE 4:05 PM ET
* TIME AND LOCATION SUBJECT TO CHANGE
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