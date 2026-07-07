Sudbury Wolves Release Exhibition Schedule
Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
SUDBURY, ONT: Our exhibition schedule has dropped, and fans will have six opportunities to catch the team in action before the start of the regular season.
Our first game will be held on Monday, August 31 at 6:30 PM versus the Barrie Colts. This game will be played in King City, Ontario at the Zancor Centre.
The team will then travel to Timmins, Ontario on Wednesday, September 2 for a 7:00 PM matchup against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at the McIntyre Community Centre.
On Friday, September 4, the team will take on the Soo Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
The exhibition schedule continues on Sunday, September 6 at 2:00 PM against the North Bay Battalion at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens in North Bay, Ontario.
Fans in Sudbury will have the opportunity to see the team on home ice on Friday, September 11 at 7:00 PM when the Soo Greyhounds visit the Sudbury Community Arena.
The final exhibition game will be played on Sunday, September 13 at 4:00 PM against the Kingston Frontenacs at Stouffville Arena in Stouffville, Ontario.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026
- Spitfires Say Goodbye to Nick Welsh - Windsor Spitfires
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sudbury Wolves Release Exhibition Schedule - Sudbury Wolves
- Attack Unveil 2026 Pre-Season Schedule - Owen Sound Attack
- Trip to Newfoundland Headlines 2026 Saginaw Spirit Preseason Schedule - Saginaw Spirit
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Niagara IceDogs
- Petes Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Brampton Steelheads Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League Season - Erie Otters
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2026-27 Pre-Season Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- Ottawa 67's Reveal 2026-27 Exhibition Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- Petes Sign Goaltender Owen Nelson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- Defenseman Gordei Khotkov Signs Scholarship and Development Agreement in Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.