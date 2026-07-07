Brampton Steelheads Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Steelheads announced today their 2026 preseason schedule, which features five games in total, including three at home and two on the road. The Steelheads will face the Guelph Storm twice, along with matchups against the North Bay Battalion, Barrie Colts, and Owen Sound Attack.

The preseason schedule is listed below:

Sunday, August 30th @ 4pm vs North Bay - CAA Centre

Friday, September 4th @ 7pm at Guelph - Guelph Sleeman Centre

Saturday, September 5th @ 4pm vs Guelph - CAA Centre

Thursday, September 10th @ 7pm at Owen Sound - Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Friday, September 11th @ 7pm vs Barrie - CAA Centre

Further details regarding tickets and the Steelheads training camp schedule will be released at a later date.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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