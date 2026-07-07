Steelheads Sign Collins Twins to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced the addition of two free agents to their forward group. Twin brothers, Peyton and Ben Collins have been signed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Peyton, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, starred with the Nashville Jr. Predators U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season, recording 22 goals and 52 assists for 74 points in 56 regular season games. The 6-foot, 157-pound forward is known as a dynamic player with a polished, well-rounded skill set and has established himself as a reliable offensive threat and playmaker.

Ben, also out of the Nashville Jr. Predators organization, recorded 23 goals and 35 assists for 58 points in 49 regular season games in the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot, 164-pound centreman is recognized for his natural chemistry with his linemates and ability to efficiently distribute the puck, showcasing his strong two-way game and offensive instincts.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented after signing the Collins brothers, "We are pleased to announce the signing of the Collins Twins! Both Ben and Peyton bring loads of skill and speed. They play with a high IQ and know where to be all over the ice. We are excited to see Ben and Peyton in Steelheads blue and white soon."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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