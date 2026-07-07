Steelheads Sign Collins Twins to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced the addition of two free agents to their forward group. Twin brothers, Peyton and Ben Collins have been signed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Peyton, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, starred with the Nashville Jr. Predators U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season, recording 22 goals and 52 assists for 74 points in 56 regular season games. The 6-foot, 157-pound forward is known as a dynamic player with a polished, well-rounded skill set and has established himself as a reliable offensive threat and playmaker.
Ben, also out of the Nashville Jr. Predators organization, recorded 23 goals and 35 assists for 58 points in 49 regular season games in the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot, 164-pound centreman is recognized for his natural chemistry with his linemates and ability to efficiently distribute the puck, showcasing his strong two-way game and offensive instincts.
Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented after signing the Collins brothers, "We are pleased to announce the signing of the Collins Twins! Both Ben and Peyton bring loads of skill and speed. They play with a high IQ and know where to be all over the ice. We are excited to see Ben and Peyton in Steelheads blue and white soon."
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026
- Steelheads Sign Collins Twins to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Brampton Steelheads
- Tang Commits to IceDogs - Niagara IceDogs
- Spitfires Say Goodbye to Nick Welsh - Windsor Spitfires
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sudbury Wolves Release Exhibition Schedule - Sudbury Wolves
- Attack Unveil 2026 Pre-Season Schedule - Owen Sound Attack
- Trip to Newfoundland Headlines 2026 Saginaw Spirit Preseason Schedule - Saginaw Spirit
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Niagara IceDogs
- Petes Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Brampton Steelheads Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League Season - Erie Otters
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2026-27 Pre-Season Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- Ottawa 67's Reveal 2026-27 Exhibition Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- Petes Sign Goaltender Owen Nelson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- Defenseman Gordei Khotkov Signs Scholarship and Development Agreement in Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brampton Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Sign Collins Twins to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Brampton Steelheads Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Steelheads Sign Montanino to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Steelheads Select a Goalie and Forward in 2026 CHL Import Draft
- Steelheads Sign Johnson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement