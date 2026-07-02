Steelheads Sign Montanino to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced the signing of their fifth round pick in this year's 2026 OHL Priority Selection, John Montanino, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Selected 84th overall, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenceman is a product of the Little Caesars U15 AAA.

The Sarnia, Ontario native enjoyed a strong 2025-26 campaign with Little Caesars U15 AAA, recording 5 goals and 10 assists in 15 regular season games. A smart, dependable defenceman, Montanino excels in his own zone and uses his combination of size, strength, and skating ability to his advantage at both ends of the ice.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented after signing Montanino, "John is a big, puck-moving defenceman that can move up and down the ice very well. He competes at a high level, which makes him hard to play against in the D-Zone. We look forward to seeing John in the blue and white."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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