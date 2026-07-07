Spitfires Say Goodbye to Nick Welsh

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce that Nick Welsh has accepted an exciting new opportunity in professional sports.

During his time with the Spitfires, Nick played an integral role within the organization's Media Relations and Communications department. He helped tell the story of the team through game coverage, feature content, social media, and digital communications, while building strong relationships with local and national media. Beyond his communications responsibilities, Nick also led the club's community outreach initiatives, helping strengthen the connection between the Spitfires and Windsor-Essex through school visits, charitable events, community appearances, and fan engagement programs. His passion, professionalism, and commitment to the organization made a lasting impact both on and off the ice.

"Nick's dedication, versatility, and team-first attitude have left a lasting mark on the Windsor Spitfires organization. Whether working behind the scenes in communications, representing the club throughout the community, or contributing on the hockey operations side, Nick approached every opportunity with professionalism and enthusiasm," commented Director of Business Operations, Steve Horne.

This past season, Nick worked simultaneously as the Communications Manager and the role of Video Coach within the Hockey Operations department, embracing a new challenge and quickly becoming an important part of the coaching staff. He played a key role in video preparation, coach's challenges, and player development while gaining valuable experience during a season that saw the Spitfires advance to the Western Conference Final.

General Manager Bill Bowler reflected on Nick's versatility in hockey operations, saying:

"We are happy for Nick and his new endeavor; Nick was a professional and excelled in his position as our video coach. He immediately gelled with our entire coaching staff, and we look forward to watching his career progress."

The Windsor Spitfires thank Nick for his years of hard work and wish him nothing but success as he begins this exciting new chapter.

"I am very grateful for my time as a Spitfire" Nick Welsh said. "It has been an honour to serve the community and building meaningful stories that Spitfire fans could enjoy. I would like to thank Steve Horne and Bill Bowler for giving me a chance and helping me grow all those years ago and Greg Walters for giving me the opportunity to coach last year. Once a Spitfire, always a Spitfire."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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