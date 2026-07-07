Kingston Frontenacs Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are excited to announce the club's 2026-27 preseason schedule, featuring three preseason contests ahead of the Ontario Hockey League regular season.

The preseason opens on Sunday, August 30, as the Frontenacs welcome the Ottawa 67's to Slush Puppie Place, with puck drop scheduled for 2:00PM. Just the one preseason home game for the Frontenacs before playing a pair of neutral site games in Cornwall and Stoufville.

Sunday, August 30 vs. Ottawa 67's - Slush Puppie Place at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 4 at Ottawa 67's - Cornwall Civic Centre at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 at Sudbury Wolves - Stouffville Arena at 7:00 p.m.

The three-game preseason schedule provides the Frontenacs with an opportunity to evaluate returning players and newcomers as the club prepares for the start of the 2026-27 OHL regular season, which gets underway later in September.

Season Ticket Members can access our game on Sunday, August 30th at Slush Puppie Place for free as a perk of being a Season Ticket Members. Additional information regarding preseason tickets and roster details will be announced in the coming weeks through the Kingston Frontenacs' official channels.







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