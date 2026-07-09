Ryan Lennon Named to Team Canada Red for 2026 World U17 Challenge

Published on July 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that Director of Hockey Operations Ryan Lennon has been named Video Coach for Team Canada Red at the 2026 World U17 Challenge.

The tournament, which showcases many of the top under-17 players from around the world, provides Canada's next generation of elite talent with an opportunity to represent their country on the international stage. Lennon will be a member of Team Canada Red's coaching staff, providing video analysis and technical support throughout the event.

Lennon joined the Frontenacs ahead of the 2024-25 season and has played an integral role in the club's hockey operations department. His work in video analysis, game preparation, player development, and scouting has made him a trusted resource for the coaching staff and players alike.

This isn't the first time he's been called upon to represent his country, as ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Lennon was tapped to do pre-scouting video work for the Men's Canadian Olympic Team.

The 2026 World U17 Challenge will bring together six teams from around the globe, including Team Canada Red, Team Canada White, Team USA, Sweden, Finland, and Czechia, featuring many of the top NHL Draft-eligible players for the coming years.

The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Ryan on this well-deserved accomplishment and wish him the best of luck with Team Canada Red this fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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