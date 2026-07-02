Roman Vanacker Signs OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Frontenacs

Published on July 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club and General Manager Kory Cooper are pleased to announce the signing of Roman Vanacker to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Frontenacs used the 23rd overall pick in the second round to select Roman in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. Vanacker spent the 2025-26 season with the Brantford Titans U16 AAA program, playing in 30 games and collecting 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points. The 5'9", 177 lbs. forward from Delhi, ON would go on to add an additional 2 goals and 4 assists at the 2026 OHL Cup.

"Roman is a versatile player that can slot in anywhere in our forward group," said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He has a relentless compete level and is a high-character teammate who puts the team first. Offensively, he's an equally strong playmaker and goal scorer, but his overall 200-foot game has very good details for a young player. Roman possesses all the qualities that we look for in a player and we're happy to welcome him and his family to the organization."

Vanacker joins Logan Prud'homme as the second member of the 2026 Frontenacs draft class to sign his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Vanacker will wear number 71 when he suits up for the Frontenacs.

"To hear my name called by the Frontenacs at the first in-person draft since 2000 was an honour," said Vanacker. "Kingston is a great city and all of the people that I've met in the organization so far have been fantastic. Kingston is the perfect place to play and I'm just so excited to start my next chapter."

Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members! Click here for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.