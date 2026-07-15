Kingston Frontenacs to Host Locker Room Sale on July 25th

Published on July 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are giving fans, players and hockey teams the opportunity to gear up this summer with a Locker Room & Equipment Sale on Saturday, July 25th, from 9AM - 1PM inside of Slush Puppie Place.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your equipment, add to your hockey wardrobe or pick up authentic pro stock gear, the sale will feature a wide selection of new and used items straight from the Frontenacs locker room as well as memorabilia and collectibles from previous seasons.

Items available will include:

Game used and game ready jerseys - including home, away, alternate, and theme night jerseys from various seasons

Goalie equipment

Pro stock player sticks

Practice jerseys in multiple colours - perfect for men's league teams

Authentic pro game socks - both black and white

New gym apparel - including shoes and shorts in a variety of sizes

Hockey pants

Skates

Skate holders

New and unused jocks

Used player name bars featured in their stalls - ranging over the last few seasons

Autographed pucks, warm-up pucks, win pucks - ranging over the last few seasons

Team autographed sticks

Inventory is limited, and all items will be available while supplies last.

Fans attending the sale can enter through The Fronts Shop, located between Gates 3 and 4 at 1 The Tragically Hip Way.

Don't miss this opportunity to own authentic Kingston Frontenacs equipment and apparel at great prices. We look forward to seeing you on July 25th!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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