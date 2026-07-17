Ryan Lennon Hired as Video Coach by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Published on July 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to congratulate Director of Hockey Operations Ryan Lennon on being hired as the Video Coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Lennon joins the Penguins after several seasons with the Frontenacs organization, where he played a key role in the club's hockey operations department. His attention to detail, work ethic, and ability to break down video and provide valuable insights have made him an integral part of the Frontenacs' success both on and off the ice.
Lennon spent the past two seasons with the Frontenacs, serving as Director of Analytics and Video Coach before being promoted to Director of Hockey Operations ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 season.
The 24-year-old has also been active with Hockey Canada, recently being named Video Coach for Team Canada Red at the 2026 World U17 Challenge. He previously contributed pre-scouting video work for Canada's entries at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
The entire Kingston Frontenacs organization thanks Ryan for his dedication and commitment over the years and wishes him the very best as he begins this exciting new chapter with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026
- Ryan Lennon Hired as Video Coach by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Kingston Frontenacs
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