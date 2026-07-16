Forward Alexander Milojevic Signs Scholarship and Development Agreement with Saginaw Spirit

Published on July 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Thursday morning that the team has signed left-shot forward Alexander Milojevic (MY-lo-JEV-ik) to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Milojevic stands at 6', 185lbs and was originally drafted by the Spirit in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection (4th round, 73rd overall).

"We are extremely excited to be able to add another elite young player to our strong group here in Saginaw," said Drinkill. "Alexander can change the game very quickly, using game-breaking speed and skill to dictate the outcomes he wants in the offensive zone. During his draft year, he was widely regarded as one of the top U.S. players in his age group, and we can't wait to build on his already strong foundation. Alexander is a high-end young hockey player, and I want to thank the Milojevic family for putting their trust in us when it comes to developing him during his next chapter."

The 16-year-old Milojevic spent almost all of last season with the U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 team, recording 15 points (8G-7A) in 47 games. Milojevic also suited up for one game with the NTDP's U18 team.

From Chicago, Illinois, Milojevic spent his minor hockey with the Chicago Mission 15U AAA team. His 101 points (61A-40A) in 2024-2025 were the most in a single by a Mission 15U player. He scored a pair of goals for the Mission in four games at US 15U Nationals and 4G-1A-5P in four games at USA Hockey's Boys National 15 Player Development Camp that summer.

"I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity and the chance to play for such an amazing coaching staff and organization," said Milojevic. "It was truly an honor to hear my name called by Saginaw in last year's draft, and I'm thankful for the belief they've shown me from the very beginning. I can't wait to get to work, continue growing as a player and person, and become part of the Saginaw community. I'm excited to represent this organization and give everything I have each time I step on the ice."

Milojevic will wear uniform number 93 with the Spirit in 2026-2027.







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