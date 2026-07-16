Kitchener Rangers Sign Forward Roman Andreev to Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the club has signed 2026 first-round CHL Import Draft selection (55th overall), Roman Andreev, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Roman is a big scoring forward that is extremely skilled and has a high-end shot," said General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He is a threat anytime he has the puck. We look forward to seeing him in a Ranger uniform."

Andreev (2010) is a six-foot-one, 201-pound forward from Moscow, Russia who has a knack for finding the back of the net. In 18 games at the Russia U16 level, Andreev produced 21 points, scoring 16 goals and adding five assists. He also impressed at the U18 level in a small sample size recording just under three points-per-game with 11 points (5G, 6A) in four games. Andreev represented Russia on the international stage with the U16 program featuring in four games while scoring six goals and one assist. At the Russia Cup (U16), Andreyev continued to produce scoring 16 times in 24 games, while adding 11 assists.

New this season, CHL teams were permitted to draft 16-year old skaters in the Import Draft (Round 1 only). Andreev brings size and scoring ability to the Rangers' forward group. He developed in the Dynamo Moskva program and is eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft.

Andreev becomes just the seventh Russian-born skater to play for the Kitchener Rangers joining Alexei Lipanov (2018-19), Dimitrii Sergeev (2013-2016) who was selected in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2013 CHL Import Draft, Alexei Dostoinov (2007-2009), Maxim Sharifijanov (1999-00), Ruslan Akhmadulin (1999-00) who was selected in the first round (10th overall) in the 1999 CHL Import Draft, and Sergei Olympiev (1993-1995). Danny Zhilkin was born in Moscow, Russia, but plays international competitions under the nation of Canada.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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