Erie Otters Sign Second Round Import Pick Luka Arkko

Published on July 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters forward core just got a little bit bigger as they've inked the first of their two selections from the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

General Manager Dave Brown and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve announced today that the #65 overall pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft Luka Arkko has been signed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Arkko comes to the Otters with both professional and junior experience in his home country of Finland and was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round, #175 overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, making him the second Otter alongside Lucas Ambrosio to represent an NHL organization heading into the 2026-27 season.

The native of Lahti, Finland spent last season split between the Pelicans U18 and U20 program, the bulk of his time coming with the latter. In a combined 46 games between the two programs, Arkko collected 33 points (17G+16A).

The 6'3 2008-born forward also spent time with the Finnish National Team, where with their U18 program in 14 games he picked up 11 points (6G+5A).

Otters' Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on the addition of Arkko and what he will bring to the table in 2026-27.

"We are very excited to officially sign Luka to a Standard Player Agreement," Grieve said. "We believe Luka will fit very well into our forward group with his size and ability to make others around him better. The Otters look forward to working with Luka on his development both on and off the ice."

Arkko is expected to join the Otters for Main Camp in late-August. The Erie Otters are thrilled to officially welcome Luka Arkko to the Flagship City and look forward seeing what he can bring to the organization in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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