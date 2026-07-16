Steelheads Sign Kuryachenkov to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have announced the signing of forward Stepan Kuryachenkov, the club's 68th overall selection in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The 2008-born forward was originally selected 59th overall by the Swift Current Broncos (WHL) in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Kuryachenkov, a 6-foot, 176-pound forward from Ufa, Russia, recorded 28 points (12G, 16A) as a 16-year-old with the Swift Current Broncos last season. He has also represented Russia internationally at the U16 and U17 levels.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented after the Kuryachenkov' signing. "We are excited to see Stepan in the Steelheads jersey this season. He is a very skilled player that can really push the offence. He's hard to play against and will compete for all 200 feet of the ice."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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