Goaltender Noah la Gambina Commits to the Ottawa 67's

Published on July 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced today that goaltender Noah La Gambina has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

"Noah is an athletic and highly competitive goaltender," said Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "He was a key member of the Don Mills Flyers' 2024-25 GTHL Championship team before continuing his journey at St. Andrew's College. Through both organizations, Noah has continued to grow under the tutelage of each program. We're excited he has chosen to take the next step in his development path with the 67's."

The Richmond Hill, Ontario native was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (98th overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. La Gambina made his first OHL appearance during the 2025-26 season, dressing as Jaeden Nelson's backup against the Oshawa Generals. At St. Andrew's College U18 AAA last season, the 16-year-old appeared in 24 games, posting a 17-7-0 record, a 2.44 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts.

HEIGHT: 5'11 | WEIGHT: 192 lbs | DOB: 2009-07-18 | HOMETOWN: Richmond Hill, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: St. Andrew's College | CATCHES: L







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.