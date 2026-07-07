Ottawa 67's Reveal 2026-27 Exhibition Schedule
Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League has announced its 2026-27 exhibition schedule, with the Ottawa 67's set to play three preseason games ahead of the upcoming campaign.
The Barber Poles open their preseason on the road against the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday, August 30, with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m. They will face Kingston once again on Friday, September 4, at 7:00 p.m. at the Ed Lumley Arena in the Cornwall Civic Complex before wrapping up exhibition play on Saturday, September 5, when they host the Peterborough Petes at 4:00 p.m. at Bert Hall Arena in Arnprior.
The 67's return a strong core from last season, highlighted by 2026 NHL Draft picks Spencer Bowes (New York Rangers) and Ondrej Ruml (Colorado Avalanche). Veterans Nic Whitehead and 2027 NHL Draft prospect Kohyn Eshkawkogan are also set to return, while Brock Chitaroni enters his second OHL season after being selected third overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.
Ottawa will also feature a few new faces, including forward Jaiden Newton, who was acquired from the Barrie Colts earlier this offseason.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026
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- Kingston Frontenacs Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sudbury Wolves Release Exhibition Schedule - Sudbury Wolves
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- Trip to Newfoundland Headlines 2026 Saginaw Spirit Preseason Schedule - Saginaw Spirit
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Niagara IceDogs
- Petes Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Brampton Steelheads Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League Season - Erie Otters
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2026-27 Pre-Season Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- Ottawa 67's Reveal 2026-27 Exhibition Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- Petes Sign Goaltender Owen Nelson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- Defenseman Gordei Khotkov Signs Scholarship and Development Agreement in Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
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