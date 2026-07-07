Petes Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has officially released the schedule for the 2026 preseason, with the Petes scheduled to play two games at home and two on the road beginning on Friday, August 28 in Guelph.

The Petes full preseason schedule can be seen below:

Friday, August 28 @ Guelph Storm - 7:00 p.m. - Sleeman Centre

Thursday, September 3 vs Sarnia Sting - 7:00 p.m. - Peterborough Memorial Centre

Saturday, September 5 @ Ottawa 67's - 4:00 p.m. - Bert Hall Arena - Arnprior, ON

Saturday, September 12 vs Niagara IceDogs - Time TBD - Miskin Law Community Complex

Ticket details for the Petes home games will be released at a later date.

The full Petes 2026-27 regular season schedule can be found, while just home games can be seen. Fans can download the full Petes 2026-27 regular season schedule. Theme and community nights will be announced in the coming weeks. For information on how to secure tickets for the 2026 home opener, click here.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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