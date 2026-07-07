Petes Sign Goaltender Owen Nelson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed 2007-born goaltender Owen Nelson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"I'm very excited and honoured to sign with the Peterborough Petes," exclaimed Nelson. "I can't wait to get to Peterborough and get the chance to play for one of the most storied franchises in junior hockey and in front of an awesome fan base. I'm looking forward to working hard every day and doing everything I can to help the team achieve its goals. I really appreciate this opportunity from Mr. Oke and the rest of the Petes staff."
Nelson, a native of Hudson, Wisconsin, appeared in 26 games with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL last season, posting a 2.92 goals-against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage (SV%). He also saw action in one playoff game, recording a 1.61 GAA and a .955 SV%. During the 2024-25 season, Nelson also played high school hockey for Cretin-Derham Hall in Minnesota, where he earned 20 wins while posting a 1.71 GAA and a .926 SV%. He recently attended the Peterborough Petes' Development Camp as a free-agent invitee.
"We're very excited to welcome Owen to the Peterborough Petes," said Oke. "Owen is a big, athletic goaltender who moves well and is coming off a solid season with Tri-City in the USHL. We had the opportunity to get to know him during Development Camp a couple of weeks ago, and he made a very positive impression on our staff, both on and off the ice."
Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.
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Peterborough Petes goaltender Owen Nelson
(Connor Massie)
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