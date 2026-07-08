Petes Sign Forward James McMurray to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes forward James McMurray

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Emily Simonetta) Peterborough Petes forward James McMurray(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Emily Simonetta)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed 2007-born forward James McMurray to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"It's a dream come true to join the Petes, the team I grew up watching," exclaimed McMurray. "I can't wait to get the season started."

McMurray, a Fenelon Falls, ON, native, has spent the last two years in Sheffield, Massachusetts, playing for Berkshire School in the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC). In those two seasons, McMurray totaled 78 points in 65 games. A product of the Central Ontario Wolves organization, McMurray played for the Peterborough Petes U18s in 2023-24, leading the team in points with 47 in 34 games played. That same season, he featured in three games for the Lindsay Muskies of the OJHL, picking up an assist.

"James is a player we've been tracking since his days with the Central Ontario Wolves," said Oke. "We got to know him well during his time with the U18 Petes and when he attended our Development Camp in 2024. He's a skilled forward who competes hard every shift and is coming off two strong seasons at Berkshire School in Massachusetts."

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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