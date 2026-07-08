Knights Sign Goaltender Brian Cooke to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The London Knights are pleased to announce the signing of Goaltender Brian Cooke to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Cooke was selected by the Knights in the third round, 61st overall, of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender spent last season with the Minot Minotauros and joins the Knights organization after continuing his development in the crease during the 2025-26 season.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Cooke brings size and depth to the Knights' goaltending group as he takes the next step in his development.

Cooke becomes the latest member of London's 2026 draft class to sign with the club, joining the organization ahead of the upcoming season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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