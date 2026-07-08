Thank You to the 570 NewsRadio Team

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







KITCHENER, ON - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club has issued the following statement regarding the recent changes at 570 NewsRadio:

Our hearts are with the many talented journalists, broadcasters, producers and staff whose positions were impacted at 570 NewsRadio.

For decades, they have served Waterloo Region with professionalism, integrity and passion. Their work has informed our community, shared its stories and helped bring people together. This is a significant loss for our region.

570 NewsRadio has been an incredible partner to the Rangers. We are incredibly grateful to the entire staff, who have brought Rangers hockey into the homes, cars and workplaces for our fans season after season. Their commitment to our organization and our community has never gone unnoticed.

We recognize how important our game broadcasts are to fans across the region and beyond. We are actively exploring alternative options to ensure our passionate fans can continue to follow the team, and we look forward to sharing more information as plans come together.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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