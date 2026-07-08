Jordan DeKort Accepts Role with Nashville Predators as Professional Development Goaltending Coach

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. -The Nashville Predators announced today that Jordan DeKort has accepted a new role with the organization as Professional Development Goaltending Coach.

DeKort, who served most recently as the Rangers' Director of Goaltending and Video Coach, has been an important part of the club's hockey operations staff and goaltending development program. In his new role with Nashville, he will support the development of goaltenders across the Predators organization and will serve as the goalie coach for the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) and Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL).

"Jordan played a key role in our hockey operations as both Director of Goaltending and Video Coach," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He will be sorely missed on both fronts and as well as just his overall presence around the rinks. We are very excited for him to earn this opportunity and wish him the best of luck in Nashville and Milwaukee."

A former OHL goaltender, DeKort played four seasons in the league from 2011 to 2015, including the 2013-14 season with the Kitchener Rangers. He returned to the organization in 2021 as Goaltending Coach before being promoted in 2023 to Director of Goaltending and Video Coach, where he oversaw goaltending development, scouting, prospect development, and team video operations.

"I would like to thank Mike McKenzie for allowing me the opportunity to come back to Kitchener. I would also like to thank our entire staff, hockey ops, business staff and players for making my experience in Kitchener first class," said DeKort. "Being able to help bring a memorial cup back to Kitchener has been one of the highlights of my life, and being able to bring it to the most deserving fans in the CHL made it even better. I am extremely grateful for my time in Kitchener and the all the people who have helped support me over the last 5 years. The Rangers thank DeKort for his contributions to the organization and wish him continued success with the Predators."

In his five seasons with the Kitchener Rangers, Jordan left a positive impact on all of the goalies he worked with in the Rangers organization. Developing goaltenders to play and thrive at the next level like Pavel Cajan, Marco Costantini, Christian Kirsch, Jackson Parsons, and Jason Schaubel to name a few.

"Jordan did an outstanding job working with me this season and played a huge role in my development as a goalie," said San Jose Sharks prospect, Christian Kirsch. "He constantly challenged me in practice, paid attention to the small details in my game, and always found ways to help me improve. His coaching gave me more confidence, consistency, and better habits, which had a big impact on my performance throughout the season. I'm really grateful for all the time and effort he put into helping me become a better goalie."

Jackson Parsons, 2025 OHL and CHL Goalie of the Year also weighed in on his former goaltending coaches promotion to the big leagues:

"I was thrilled to hear that Jordan was joining an NHL club," said Ottawa Senators prospect, Jackson Parsons. "Jordan was instrumental in my success in the OHL and a big part of my development. I couldn't be happier for him and he will do great things with the Predators organization!"

Chief Operating Officer and Governor, Joe Birch thanked Jordan for his tireless work and contributions to the organization:

"On behalf of the Kitchener Rangers, congratulations to Jordan on his new role with the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals. This is a well-deserved opportunity and a reflection of his character, work ethic, and impact on our organization. We're proud of Jordan and excited to see him take this next step in his career."

Thank you again, Jordan, for your incredible contributions to the Kitchener Rangers organization.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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