Bulldogs Sign 40th Overall Selection Kayden Kelly

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2026 2nd round, 40th overall selection, Kayden Kelly, from the Markham Waxers U16 to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Kelly, the Toronto, ON product, was a force for the Waxers in the 2025-26 season, leading the team in goals & points. Striking for 44 goals, including 26 in 31 OMHA league games, and amassing 76 overall points in 58 games, Kelly combined the offensive output with his high end motor and physical play, posting 110 penalty minutes. A leader on and off the ice for the Waxers, Kelly was chosen as an assistant captain for the 2025-26 season. The 6'2"/181 left-shot winger, continued his strong play in the OMHA playoffs, with 2 goals & 4 assists for 6 points across 10 playoff contests, again showing his penchant to play with sandpaper posting 22 penalty minutes.

Kelly becomes the 3rd signing from the Bulldogs 2026 Priority Selection class joining 20th overall pick Aiden Kelly & 31st selection Finn Ellery.

"We're excited to add Kayden Kelly to the Bulldogs." said Hyman. "We feel he has excellent skating ability, high-end puck skills, and a terrific shot. He has all the tools to develop into a very impactful player, and we believe he's going to be a great Bulldog.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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