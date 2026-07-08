Knights Sign Goaltender Charlie Weiss to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The London Knights are pleased to announce the signing of Goaltender Charlie Weiss to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Weiss was selected by the Knights in the fifth round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and joins the organization as another promising young goaltender in London's prospect pipeline.

The signing marks the next step in Weiss' development as he continues his progression within the Knights organization. Weiss adds further depth to London's group of young goaltenders and becomes the latest prospect to commit to the club ahead of the upcoming season.

With Weiss officially signed, the Knights continue to add to their goaltending depth and build toward the future.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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