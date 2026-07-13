Bulldogs Name Luke Joseph as Video Coach

Published on July 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman today announced the hiring of Luke Joseph as the club's video coach.

Joseph, of Keswick, ON, is the son of 19-year NHL veteran Curtis Joseph and takes his first role at the major junior level as the Bulldogs video coach. As a player, Joseph came through he York-Simcoe Express Program with OJHL stops with both the Aurora Tigers & Newmarket Hurricanes. After an extremely productive season with the Napanee Raiders of the PJHL winning the Clarence Schmaltz Cup, Joseph continued to find success at the prep level with the Hill Academy, being named the top defenseman of the CSSHL.

Now stepping into a staff guided by Micheal Babcock, Joseph arrives in Brantford keen to learn his way forward on the staff side of the game and the Brantford Bulldogs are very excited to welcome him to the staff.

"Luke has earned this opportunity through his relentless work ethic, passion for the game, and commitment to continuous improvement." said Hyman. "He has a tremendous eye for detail and understands how impactful video can be in today's game, both from a development and preparation standpoint. As our Video Coach, Luke will play a key role in breaking down our game, preparing our players, and helping our coaching staff make informed decisions. We are very excited to see the impact he'll have as we continue building!".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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