Attack Sign 2026 2nd Round Pick, Matthew Zilinski, to Standard Player Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce the signing of 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection second-round pick, Matthew Zilinski, to a Standard Player Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Selected by the Attack in the second round (21st overall) of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, Zilinski joins the organization as one of the club's top prospects. Known for his combination of skill, hockey IQ, and competitiveness, the talented forward has established himself as a player capable of making an impact at both ends of the ice. The centreman, who spent the 2025/26 season with the Mississauga Senators U16 team, had 14 goals and a total of 35 points in just 25 regular season games.

The Attack are excited to welcome Zilinski and his family to the organization as he begins the next chapter of his hockey career.

"Signing with the Attack is a huge step in my hockey career. This is an organization where I can grow as both a player and a person," said Zilinski. "I'm grateful to my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to this point, and I'm excited to get to Owen Sound, work hard every day, and do everything I can to help the Attack succeed. I can't wait to meet the fans and officially begin this next chapter."

Attack President and General Manager Tyler Nother credits Zilinski as a player that possesses the work ethic and understanding of the game that the organization values.

"We would like to welcome Matthew Zilinski and his family to the Owen Sound Attack Organization," said Nother. "Matt is a premier forward in the 2010 birth year, and a player that Attack fans will enjoy watching for years to come due to his competitiveness, pace, and ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates. We feel that he was a steal in this year's OHL Draft, and we are excited to assist in his development on and off the ice moving forward."

Head Coach Keenan Reynolds believes Zilinski has all the tools to continue developing into an impact player at the OHL level.

"Matt is a dynamic 200ft playmaking pivot that possesses blazing speed, an elite hockey IQ, and a relentless competitive motor that he uses to drive his playmaking on both sides of the puck," said Reynolds. "We look forward to seeing Zilinski for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season."

Zilinski is the second member of the Attack's 2026 Priority Selection class to commit to the organization and will attend the club's upcoming development and training camps in preparation for the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season and will wear the number 15.

Fans are reminded that season tickets are on sale now through July 31st for the 2026-27 season. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.attackhockey.com, in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office or over the phone at 519-371-7452.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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