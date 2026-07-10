Bulldogs Name NOJHL Coach of the Year Peter Goulet as Assistant

Published on July 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman & Head Coach Michael Babcock today announced the hiring of Bulldogs' head scout Peter Goulet as Assistant Coach.

Goulet, of Sydenham, ON, brings over two decades of bench experience to Brantford with a career beginning in 2004 as head coach Rideau St. Lawrence Kings of the HEO before moving to the Junior A level with the Kingston Voyageurs for three seasons as both assistant coach & assistant general manager, winning an OJHL Championship in 2009. Goulet moved to Nepean of the CCHL where he served as head coach & general manager of the Raiders from the 2009-2010 season through 2014-15, while spending the final two seasons in Nepean as a scout for the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL and was named CCHL Coach of the Year in the 2011-12 season. Goulet next spent a pair of seasons at the professional level as an assistant coach with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL from 2015-16 to 2016-17 while also serving as general manager of the Kingston Voyageurs. Returning to Kingston full time in 2017, Goulet spent the next two seasons as head coach & general manager of the Voyageurs and was named assistant coach for Team Canada East at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge. Goulet moved onto the Trenton Golden Hawks as head coach & general manager for the 2019-20 season, staying for the next three seasons and being named OJHL Executive of the Year in 2020. Spending the last four years as the head coach of the NOJHL's Powassan Voodoos, Goulet continued to earn accolades, winning a World Junior A Challenge Silver Medal as an assistant coach for Team Canada East in 2023 and being named NOJHL Coach of the Year for both the 2022-23 & 2025-26 seasons.

"Pete is a familiar face in the organization with world of experience that will only help our staff and players." said Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Michael Babcock. "His articulation of clear and concise messaging was beyond impressive. Paired with his scouting ability, he is going to be crucial to our success.".

Goulet will continue to serve as the head scout for the Bulldogs in addition to his coaching duties, a dual role that Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman had tremendous faith for Goulet in.

"This is a move we believe gives our organization a real competitive advantage." said Hyman. "Peter is an outstanding human and coach who will build strong relationships with our players every day while continuing to be our lead scout. We believe the connection between scouting and coaching is invaluable-having someone who understands exactly what it takes to succeed in our program creates a seamless link between recruiting and development. Using a college hockey model, Peter will assist coaching our team while continuing to evaluate top talent across the Alliance, GTA, and OMHA whenever the Bulldogs aren't playing. We're confident this structure will make us stronger today and for years to come."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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