Our Captain Is Back: Vann Williamson Returns for Overage Season

Published on July 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are thrilled to announce that captain Vann Williamson will return to the club for the 2026-27 OHL season, choosing to complete his major junior career where it all began.

After originally committing to Clarkson University following the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, Williamson has elected to decommit and return to Kingston for his overage season, providing the Frontenacs with a proven leader on the blue line and one of the organization's most respected voices both on and off the ice.

"After taking some time to reflect, I knew in my heart that I wasn't ready for my junior career to come to an end," said Williamson. "I felt like I still had more to accomplish here. We have a special team, and I truly believe that we have the opportunity to accomplish something special together. I wanted to come back, continue helping our younger players, and do everything I can to help this group compete for a championship."

Selected by Kingston in the fourth round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Williamson's journey has been one defined by perseverance. Breaking into a veteran lineup wasn't easy, but through hard work and determination, the Ajax, ON native steadily earned a larger role with every season. His commitment to improvement culminated in January 2026 when he was named the 48th captain in franchise history following the OHL trade deadline, showing he earned the respect of his teammates and coaching staff.

Whether it's setting the standard in the locker room, leading workouts in the gym, or representing the organization throughout the Kingston community, Vann has become the embodiment of what it means to wear the Frontenacs crest. His professionalism, work ethic, and character have made him a role model for younger players and a trusted leader within the organization.

Returning as an overager gives Williamson the chance to finish the story he started four years ago. Rather than beginning the next chapter of his hockey career this fall, he has chosen to invest one final season in the Frontenacs, helping guide a talented group with championship aspirations while continuing to build upon the culture he has helped establish.

From fourth round draft pick to captain, Williamson will now have one final opportunity to wear the black and gold, finish his OHL career where it all started, and try to deliver on his promise to bring a championship to the City of Kingston.







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