IceDogs Sign First-Round Pick Max Lappan

Published on July 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ON - The Niagara IceDogs have signed defenceman Max Lappan, the club's first-round selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Lappan was selected ninth overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, becoming the first defenceman and first American-born player chosen in this year's draft.

"We were incredibly excited when Max was still available with our pick," said IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray. "Every time our scouting staff met, we had him rated as one of the top two defencemen in the draft. We believe he's a player with tremendous upside and a bright future."

Lappan spent the 2025-26 season with 15U Honeybaked AAA, where he recorded an outstanding 132 points (24G-108A) in 89 games.

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the Ypsilanti, Michigan native brings an impressive combination of size, mobility and offensive instincts to the IceDogs' blue line.

"Max has a tremendous ability to slow the game down, see the ice and make very good plays with the puck," added DeGray. "With his size, skating ability and vision, I expect he'll develop into a highly successful defenceman throughout his junior career."

Athleticism runs deep in the Lappan family. His father, Zachary, is a firefighter with the Ypsilanti Fire Department and a veteran of the U.S. Army's 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He also played tight end at Eastern Michigan University. Lappan's mother was a competitive swimmer.

Before arriving in Niagara, Lappan will represent the United States as a member of the U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team at the U17 Four Nations Tournament, taking place Aug. 15-19 in Chomutov, Czechia.

The Niagara IceDogs are excited to welcome Max and his family to Dog Country and look forward to seeing him make his OHL debut this September.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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