Tang Heads to Team USA's Hlinka-Gretzky Camp

Published on July 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - Recently signed IceDogs Forward, Michael Tang, has been invited to participate in Team USA's Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Selection Camp.

Tang, known as a smart, highly skilled, and crafty player who can play all three forward positions, spent last season with the USHL Madison Capitals, appearing in 59 games with nine goals, 18 assists, & 27 points, while also playing for five NTDP U17 teams. He has recently signed with the IceDogs in early July.

Tang is one of six OHLers to be named to the camp, taking place July 23rd-27th in St. Paul, Minnesota, ahead of deciding on the team's 23-man roster before the tournament's start on August 3rd, running until Aug. 8th.

Head coach Reid Cashman leads the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team coaching staff, while Todd Knott, Greg Rallo and Troy Thibodeau will serve as assistant coaches. Goaltending coach Alex Westlund rounds out the coaching staff.

The entire IceDogs organization wants to wish Michael the best of luck in St. Paul!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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