Tang Commits to IceDogs

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - 2009-born forward Michael Tang has signed an OHL Standard Player Agreement and will lace up for the Niagara IceDogs in the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Tang was originally drafted by the IceDogs in the fourth round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, 78th overall. He spent this past season with the Madison Capitals of the USHL, where he finished with 27 points (9G-19A) in 57 games. During this time, he also represented the United States in the U17 World Junior Championships.

IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray describes Tang as a "Smart, highly-skilled, crafty player that can play all three forward positions. He should fit in very nicely with the young group we will see in September."

Following his career with the IceDogs. Tang is committed to Harvard University in the NCAA.

The IceDogs want to welcome Michael to the organization and are very excited to see him suit up in the red and black this September!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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