Windsor Spitfires Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires, in conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), have announced their 2026 preseason schedule.

Continuing an initiative launched two years ago to further engage with the local community, the Spitfires will once again bring preseason hockey to community arenas across Essex County. The club will play four preseason games this year, including two contests at neutral venues.

The preseason begins on Sunday, August 30th, when the Spitfires host the Soo Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

The teams will meet again on Saturday, September 5, as Windsor travels to Sault Ste. Marie to face the Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens. Game time is 4:00 p.m.

On Friday, September 11, the Firebirds will host the Windsor Spitfires at the Leamington Community Recreation Centre, home of the Leamington Flyers. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The preseason concludes on Saturday, September 12, when the Spitfires host the Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle. Home of the Spitfires affiliate, the LaSalle Vipers. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

2026 Preseason Schedule

Soo @ Windsor - Sunday August 30 4:05 PM - WFCU Centre

Windsor @ Soo - Saturday September 5 4:00 PM - GFL Memorial Gardens - Soo

Windsor @ Flint - Friday September 11 7:00 PM - Leamington Community Centre - Leamington

Flint @ Windsor - Saturday September 12 7:00 PM - Vollmer Complex - LaSalle







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