Spitfires Select Russian Forward Bogdan Yakushevsky in 2026 CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft was held today, and the Spitfires made one selection with the 46th overall pick, drafting 2009-born Russian forward Bogdan Yakushevsky.
Yakushevsky, from Russia, stands at 6'0'' and spent the 2025-26 season with the CSKA Moskova U17 and U18 Teams as well as Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL. Over the 3 competitions, Bogdan played in 63 games and recorded 78 points (36 goals and 42 assists). He is eligible for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Bogdan has also suited up for Team Russia, in 2024-25 he played for both the U16 and U17 teams and appeared in 12 games and collected 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists).
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