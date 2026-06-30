Attack Add Size, Skill and International Experience in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack added two promising international players to the organization's future on Wednesday, selecting Slovak defenceman Roderik Černák in the first round (22nd overall) and Russian left winger Mikhail Melikov in the second round (83rd overall) of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

The annual Import Draft allows Canadian Hockey League clubs to strengthen their rosters by selecting elite players from outside North America, and the Attack used both selections to address key areas with a talented blueliner and a dynamic offensive forward.

2026 CHL Import Draft Selections

Round 1 Pick 23 - Roderik Cernak | RD | Slovakia

With their first-round selection, Owen Sound chose 6-foot-3 Slovak defenceman Roderik Černák, a smooth-skating, two-way defender regarded as one of the top young blueline prospects in Slovakia.

Černák spent the 2025-26 season developing in HC Slovan Bratislava's U20 program while also gaining experience against older competition. Known for his size, mobility and poise with the puck, the right-shot defender plays a mature, reliable game in all three zones. He finished the regular season with 14 points (4 goals + 10 assists). Cernak also played in four games at this year's Hlinka Gretzky cup representing Team Slovakia

"We are incredibly excited to select Roderik Cernak. Cernak is a large, strong, and physical, right-handed shot defenseman, that addresses a need on our D-Core. We feel that he will be a challenge for opposing teams to play against and make the Attack better next season," said Team President and General Manager Tyler Nother.

His ability to break the puck out efficiently, close gaps defensively and contribute offensively from the back end makes him an intriguing addition to the Attack blue line. Černák has also represented Slovakia internationally, gaining valuable experience against many of the world's top players in his age group.

Černák comes to the Scenic City as a player with significant upside and the potential to make an immediate impact.

Round 2 Pick 83 - Mikhail Melikov | LW | Russia

In the second round, the Attack selected skilled Russian forward Mikhail Melikov, adding another offensive weapon to the organization's prospect pool.

Born in Moskva, RUS., Melikov played 60 games this past season with the MHK Dynamo Moskva where he completed the regular season with 35 goals and 87 total points. Melikov led the MHL in points (87), assists (52), and was fourth in goals (35).

"Mikhail Melikov was the top producing player in the MHL last season in Russia. We feel that Mikhail is a proven goal scorer, has tremendous offensive instincts, and has the ability to become a top producing player in our league, and will complement our returning forward group," said Nother.

Melikov is an intelligent, creative forward who combines strong puck skills with excellent vision and offensive instincts. Comfortable playing both centre and wing, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to create scoring opportunities for both himself and his teammates.

Throughout his development in Russia, Melikov has earned a reputation for his hockey IQ, quick release and ability to produce in key situations. His competitiveness and willingness to play in all situations make him a well-rounded forward with exciting offensive potential.

The Attack believe Melikov's skill set and offensive creativity fit well within the organization's up-tempo style of play and provide another exciting piece for the club's future.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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