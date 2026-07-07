Attack Unveil 2026 Pre-Season Schedule

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The 2026-27 OHL season is fast approaching and the Owen Sound Attack announced today their six game pre-season schedule including the Barrie Showcase, where the Attack will play two games at the Sadlon Arena.

The Attack will kick off the pre-season with back-to-back games in the Barrie Showcase against the Oshawa Generals on Saturday, August 29th at 1pm and the Barrie Colts on Sunday, August 30th at 7pm, for the first of two pre-season games where fans will be able to get a taste of Rivalry Week.

The Attack will then have a three game homestand at the Bayshore, taking home ice against the North Bay Battalion for the first of two games on Wednesday, September 2nd at 7pm. Followed by a rematch against the Colts on Saturday, September 5th at 2pm. The Attack will wrap up the trifecta of games on Thursday, September 10th at 7pm when the Brampton Steelheads arrive in the Scenic City.

The Attack will wrap up their pre-season on Saturday, September 12th when they head up to North Bay for a 4pm puck drop against the Battalion.

Owen Sound Attack 2025 Pre-Season Schedule

Saturday, August 29 | 1pm vs. Oshawa Generals (Sadlon Arena - Barrie Showcase)

Sunday, August 30 | 7pm at Barrie Colts (Sadlon Arena - Barrie Showcase)

Wednesday, September 2 | 7pm vs. North Bay Battalion

Saturday, September 5 | 2pm vs. Barrie Colts

Thursday, September 10 | 7pm vs. Brampton Steelheads

Saturday September 12 | 4pm at North Bay Battalion

For Attack fans tickets for pre-season games will be available for purchase on Monday, August 3rdat 12pm at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at https://tickets.attackhockey.com/







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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