Sting Draft Two European Players During 2026 Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting added two international prospects to the organization, selecting goaltender Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko and centerman Jonas Frostestad Gulbrandsen in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

With the 10th overall selection in the first round, the Sting drafted Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko of Chernolesovsky, Russia.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound left-catching goaltender most recently suited up for Ufa Tolpar in the MHL, where he posted a 2.80 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 27 games. Tkach-Tkachenko was also selected by the Utah Mammoth in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Ivan is a player we've spent a lot of time on throughout the scouting process," shared Sarnia Sting General Manger, Dylan Seca. "He was a target of ours, and we've really put in the work to get a strong feel for both the person and the quality of goaltender he is. He's currently at Utah's development camp after being their 2025 fifth-round pick, and we're excited to have the opportunity to bring him into our program. As we head into the 2026-27 season, he's a player we expect to lean on heavily."

Elite Prospects' 2025 NHL Draft Guide described the Russian netminder as "Tkach-Tkachenko has good size and plays extremely aggressively, getting out on top of his crease quickly to challenge shooters. He makes his 6-foot-3 frame even larger in the process, and almost dares shooters to aim high glove, which he can quickly take away on most sequences."

With their second selection, 71st overall in the second round, the Sting drafted Jonas Frostestad Gulbrandsen of Stavanger, Norway.

The 2008-born centerman stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 229 pounds. He most recently played for the Stavanger Oilers U20, where he recorded 18 goals and nine assists for 27 points in 18 games during the 2025-26 season.

"Frostestad Gulbrandsen is a player who really stood out to us when we saw him play over in Slovakia," notes Dylan Seca. "He's a big, powerful forward who moves extremely well for his size. Being a late birth year, we really like the trajectory and see potential NHL upside as we look ahead to the 2027 NHL Draft. He also brings a size and physical element that we're continuing to build around heading into the 2026-27 season."

The Sarnia Sting would like to welcome Ivan, Jonas, and their families to The Hive.







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