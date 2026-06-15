Sting Acquire Defenceman Cole Emerton in Trade with Barrie

Published on June 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired defenceman Cole Emerton from the Barrie Colts.

In exchange, the Sting have sent a 2027 seventh-round pick (SAR), a 2028 second-round pick (SAR), a 2028 third-round pick (BRANT), a 2028 fourth-round pick (WSR), and conditional 2029 second (SAR)- and third (SOO)-round selections to Barrie.

A 2008-born right-shot defenceman, Emerton appeared in 66 games with the Colts during the 2025-26 season, recording four goals and 27 assists for 31 points, earning a spot on the OHL First All-Rookie Team for his standout debut campaign. He played a pivotal role in Barrie's run to the OHL Championship Series, adding eight assists in 20 playoff games while logging significant minutes in all situations.

"Adding a player of Cole's caliber is a significant move for our organization," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "He was a critical piece of a very strong Barrie team last season and consistently played big minutes in every situation. We believe he is going to be a major part of our backend moving forward."

"He's a right-shot defenceman who can drive offense, quarterback a power play, and make plays that put the puck in our forwards' hands. His ability to move the puck, create offense, and impact the game at both ends of the ice makes him a player we're extremely excited to add."

Beyond his on-ice contributions, Emerton is recognized as a leader and a highly respected teammate.

"Everything we've heard about Cole as a person has been outstanding," added Seca. "He's an unbelievable teammate, a strong leader, and someone we know will be a huge asset in our locker room. He has experience playing with Alessandro Di Iorio from their time together with the Vaughan Kings, which is another great fit for our group."

The acquisition represents one of the Sting's most significant additions of the offseason as the club continues preparing for the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season.

The Sarnia Sting would like to welcome Cole and his family to the organization and the Sarnia-Lambton community.







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