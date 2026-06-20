Sting Sign 4th Overall Pick Adrian Sgro

Published on June 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting are pleased to announce the signing of defenceman Adrian Sgro to a Standard Player Agreement.

Selected fourth overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection just last week, Sgro was widely regarded as one of the top defencemen available in this year's draft class. The young left-shot defenceman stands six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

A native of Alliston, Ontario, Sgro is coming off an impressive season with the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA program, where he served as team captain. In 33 games during the 2025-26 season, he recorded 10 goals and 21 assists while establishing himself as one of the premier defencemen in the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

Sgro has been a member of the Vaughan Kings organization since the 2023-24 season. Known for his leadership, hockey sense, and all-around game, Sgro describes himself as a "complete hockey player with high hockey I.Q.," qualities that align with the values emphasized by Sting scouting and hockey operations staff.

"When we selected Adrian fourth overall, we knew he was a player who would look incredible in Sting colours," said General Manager Dylan Seca. "He's a talented young defenceman with a high hockey IQ, strong leadership qualities, and a bright future ahead of him. Having Adrian signed is an exciting moment for our organization, and we're thrilled to officially welcome him to the Sting family."

Sgro becomes the first member of the Sting's 2026 Priority Selection class to commit to the organization as the club continues to build for the future.







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