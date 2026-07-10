Sting Sign NHL-Drafted Goaltender Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

Published on July 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting announced today that the club has signed goaltender Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko (tuh-KACH tuh-CHEN-koh) to a Standard Player Agreement.

The Sting selected Tkach-Tkachenko with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound left-catching goaltender from Chernolesovsky, Russia, spent the 2025-26 season with Ufa Tolpar of the MHL, posting a 2.80 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 27 games.

Tkach-Tkachenko was also selected by the Utah Mammoth in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

"We're excited to welcome Ivan to the Sting," said General Manager Dylan Seca. "We expect him to carry the load in net for us. He has the size, athletic ability and experience that are critical to a team's success. Having him signed and knowing we'll have the support and development resources from the Utah Mammoth organization is a huge bonus. We're looking forward to having Ivan arrive in Sarnia in August and getting to work."

The signing adds another highly regarded prospect to the Sting roster as the organization continues to build toward the 2026-27 campaign. Tkach-Tkachenko's experience at the highest levels of junior hockey, combined with his NHL pedigree, provides the Sting with a strong presence between the pipes heading into training camp.

Tkach-Tkachenko is expected to arrive in Sarnia in August and will join the club in preparation for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 OHL season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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