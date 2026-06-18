Sting Set to Host 2026 Development Camp

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting are proud to announce the details for the 2026 Development Camp, set to take place June 19-20 at Clearwater Arena.

This annual event provides Sting Hockey Operations with an opportunity to evaluate the organization's newest prospects, recent draft selections, and invited free agents as they compete for spots within the future of Sting hockey. All on-ice sessions throughout the weekend are free and open to the public.

Fans are encouraged to attend Friday's practice sessions at Clearwater Arena for their first look at the organization's newest prospects:

Friday, June 19 - Clearwater Arena (1400 Wellington St.)

2:00 PM - Team Stamkos Practice

3:00 PM - Team Chychrun Practice

4:00 PM - Team Konecny Practice

Following Friday's practices, Saturday, June 20th, will feature a round-robin tournament between Team Stamkos, Team Chychrun, and Team Konecny. The day will conclude with a championship game at 12:30 PM to determine the camp champions.

Saturday, June 20 - Clearwater Arena (1400 Wellington St.)

9:30 AM - Team Chychrun vs. Team Konecny

10:30 AM - Team Konecny vs. Team Stamkos

11:30 AM - Team Stamkos vs. Team Chychrun

12:30 PM - Championship Game

All round-robin games are 50 minutes straight time, including warm-up. The championship game will be 30 minutes straight time. A flood will take place between each game.

Fans, families, and members of the community are encouraged to attend and get an early look at the next generation of Sting talent. From recent draft selections to invited free agents, Development Camp provides a glimpse into the future of the black and yellow as prospects showcase their skill, determination, and potential.

The 2026 Development Camp roster will be released Friday, June 19th.

For updates, photos, and behind-the-scenes content throughout Development Camp, follow the Sting on social media @StingHockey.







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