2025-26 Warmup Jersey Auction Helps Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach Raise over $15,300

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club and Rangers Reach are pleased to announce that over $15,351.06 was raised during our annual warm-up jersey auction. Between March 16th -22md, 2026, 33 authentic Rangers warm-up jerseys, worn by players during the 2025-26 season were auctioned online with all proceeds donated to Rangers Reach to continue to strengthen their community outreach.

The new warm-up jerseys officially debuted on Friday, November 14 at The Aud, giving fans their first look at the design that players would wear throughout the remainder of the season. The Kitchener Rangers are proud to continue to highlight the important work that Rangers Reach continues to achieve within Waterloo Region, showcasing a commitment to community, inclusivity, and creating meaningful impact.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Rangers Reach in a way that connects both on and off the ice," said Joe Birch, COO & Governor, Kitchener Rangers. "These warm-up jerseys not only look great, but they represent the incredible work Rangers Reach does year-round to support youth, families, and community organizations."

Rangers Reach, the charitable arm of the Kitchener Rangers, continues to expand its efforts to make hockey more accessible and to build stronger community connections through its programs, grants, and initiatives. Becoming the official warm-up jersey sponsor reinforces the organization's visibility and aligns its mission with a prominent, fan-facing platform.

"Partnering on the warm-up jerseys allows us to highlight the impact of our community initiatives while standing alongside the team that helped build this foundation," said Craig Campbell, Executive Director, Rangers Reach.

About Rangers Reach

Rangers Reach was established to build and support the community that has supported the Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club since 1963. Rangers Reach generates their funding from multiple sources, with the primary source being Rangers Reach 50/50 and Authentic Game Worn Jersey raffles. In addition we receive an annual funding donation from the Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club.

While Rangers Reach does not solicit direct donations, its plans include the running of regular and special events that target community giving. One example of this will be the Rangers Reach Remembrance Day Jersey Auction.

Programs and upcoming events are continuously being announced. Details on our grant guidelines and application process can be found on our Grants Information page.







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