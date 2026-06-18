IceDogs Acquire Defenceman Christian Colosimo from Flint

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired defenceman Christian Colosimo from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2030 OHL Priority Selection.

Colosimo, 18, was selected by the Firebirds with the first pick of the fourth round (61st overall) in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

During the 2025-26 season, the Woodbridge, Ont. native split time between the Firebirds and the OJHL's Aurora Tigers. Between the two clubs, Colosimo, the physical defenceman, recorded one goal and five assists while continuing his development on the blue line.

"Christian is a big, strong puck mover who seems to enjoy playing a physical style of hockey. Seeing him in the Western Conference, I know that he is a player that opponents need to be aware of when he is on the ice. I appreciate the way that he plays and look forward to seeing him in an ice dog jersey come September. I want to welcome Christian and his family to the organization."

The Niagara IceDogs would like to welcome Christian and his family to Dog Country and look forward to seeing him at training camp this fall.

FULL TRADE:

Niagara Acquires: Christian Colosimo (D)

Flint Acquires: NIAG 5th Round Draft Pick - 2030







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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