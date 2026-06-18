Frontenacs Announce Development Camp for June 20-21

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Following a successful 2026 OHL Priority Selection last weekend, it's time to quickly shift attention to our annual Development Camp presented by Scotiabank this upcoming weekend on June 20-21 at Invista Centre. After ice issues at Invista Centre last weekend, the City of Kingston has assured the Frontenacs that the ice will be ready to go this weekend.

This will be the first time the Fronts Family gets to get a look at Logan Prud'Homme, Roman Vanacker, Shane Roche, Gavin Godick, and the rest of the 2026 Frontenacs draft class when they hit the ice for practice on Saturday, followed by a full scrimmage on Sunday morning.

Joining the fresh faces are the 2009-born group of Frontenacs that will lead the way for the new group of players coming in. Aleks Kulemin, Matthew Henderson, Nolan Snyder, Ty Robar, Dante D'Andrea, Royden Smith and newly acquired Gavin Christie will all be in attendance. See below for the full Development Camp schedule.

Saturday, June 20th

9:00am - 10:20am - Team Black Practice - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad

11:00am - 12:20pm - Team White Practice - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad

3:30pm - 4:30pm - Team Black Skills - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad

4:50pm - 5:50pm - Team White Skills - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad

Sunday, June 21st

9:00am - 12:00pm - Team Black vs Team White Scrimmage - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad

The full Team Black and Team White rosters for our 2026 Development Camp are currently being finalized and will be released shortly.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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