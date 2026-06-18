Frontenacs Announce Development Camp for June 20-21
Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Following a successful 2026 OHL Priority Selection last weekend, it's time to quickly shift attention to our annual Development Camp presented by Scotiabank this upcoming weekend on June 20-21 at Invista Centre. After ice issues at Invista Centre last weekend, the City of Kingston has assured the Frontenacs that the ice will be ready to go this weekend.
This will be the first time the Fronts Family gets to get a look at Logan Prud'Homme, Roman Vanacker, Shane Roche, Gavin Godick, and the rest of the 2026 Frontenacs draft class when they hit the ice for practice on Saturday, followed by a full scrimmage on Sunday morning.
Joining the fresh faces are the 2009-born group of Frontenacs that will lead the way for the new group of players coming in. Aleks Kulemin, Matthew Henderson, Nolan Snyder, Ty Robar, Dante D'Andrea, Royden Smith and newly acquired Gavin Christie will all be in attendance. See below for the full Development Camp schedule.
Saturday, June 20th
9:00am - 10:20am - Team Black Practice - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad
11:00am - 12:20pm - Team White Practice - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad
3:30pm - 4:30pm - Team Black Skills - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad
4:50pm - 5:50pm - Team White Skills - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad
Sunday, June 21st
9:00am - 12:00pm - Team Black vs Team White Scrimmage - INVISTA Cupe 109 Ice Pad
The full Team Black and Team White rosters for our 2026 Development Camp are currently being finalized and will be released shortly.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026
- Sting Set to Host 2026 Development Camp - Sarnia Sting
- Frontenacs Announce Development Camp for June 20-21 - Kingston Frontenacs
- IceDogs Acquire Defenceman Christian Colosimo from Flint - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds Acquire Fifth Round Pick from Niagara in Exchange for Christian Colosimo - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Annual Orientation Camp Set for Saturday and Sunday - Windsor Spitfires
- Capitals Sign Spencer Carbery to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Saginaw Spirit
- 2025-26 Warmup Jersey Auction Helps Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach Raise over $15,300 - Kitchener Rangers
- Erie Otters Sign Forward Anton Gesink - Erie Otters
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Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Announce Development Camp for June 20-21
- Frontenacs Unveil 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule with the Help of Bath Public School
- Frontenacs Complete Pick Swap with Brantford Bulldogs
- Frontenacs Bolster Prospect Pool with Prud'homme, Vanacker, Roche Among Others at 2026 OHL Priority Selection
- Gavin Betts Named Recipient of the 2026 Dayna Brons Honorary Award