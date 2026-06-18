Spitfires Annual Orientation Camp Set for Saturday and Sunday

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires Annual Orientation Camp will be held this weekend on Saturday, June 20th, and Sunday, June 21st at the WFCU Centre. The camp will include both on and off-ice sessions.

Attending the event will be the team's 2026 selections from both the OHL Priority Selection and the U18 Draft. All on-ice sessions will be free and open to the public. For those wishing to attend the 2026 Orientation Camp on-ice sessions please enter through the community gate and into the community rinks.

On Ice Sessions (open to the public):

Saturday, June 20th 4:00pm - 6:10pm - on ice practice and 3 on 3 scrimmage.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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