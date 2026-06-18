Rangers to Host 2026 Development Camp June 19-21

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today, Thursday, June 18th, the details for the club's annual Development Camp, to be held on Friday, June 19th through Sunday, June 21st at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium and Activa Sportsplex.

The Rangers will welcome 44 players to Kitchener for fitness testing, four on-ice sessions, and a tour of the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex. Rangers' newly drafted prospects from the 2026 OHL Priority Selection and 2026 U-18 Priority Selection, prospects from previous OHL Priority Selections, as well as free agent invites will be in attendance. There are 27 forwards, 11 defencemen, and six goaltenders split up into two teams. Both teams will practice Friday evening before playing each other twice on Saturday and once on Sunday morning.

2026 Development Camp Roster

Rangers Prospects

Player Development Info

Below is a list of public events for the Rangers 2026 Development Camp. All on-ice sessions will take place at the Activa Sportsplex on the Patrick J. Doherty pad and are free and open to the public.

Friday, June 19th:

5:30pm - Team Blue practice & on-ice testing

6:30pm - Team White practice & on-ice testing

Saturday, June 20th:

10:00am - Game 1: Team Blue vs. Team White

6:00pm - Game 2: Team Blue vs. Team White

Sunday, June 21st:

10:00am - Game 3: Team Blue vs. Team White

For all the latest information on the Kitchener Rangers, including video features, development camp details, and staying up to date throughout the summer, stay tuned to kitchenerrangers.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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