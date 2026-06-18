Erie Otters Sign Forward Anton Gesink

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The offseason is in full swing and the Otters have made another move to add depth to their forward group.

General Manager Dave Brown and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve announced today the Otters have signed forward Anton Gesink to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

Gesink comes to Erie following an unbelievable season at Ridley College where he collected 60 points (24G+36A) in 57 games.

The 6'2 native of Wilmette, IL is a right-shot forward who comes to Erie as a proven goal scorer at the prep hockey level and looks to add size and scoring to the Otters' lineup.

During his time with the Chicago Reapers U14AAA Program, Gesink was teammates with current Otter Tyler Cooper, bringing a bit of familiarity to the Flagship City.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke about the addition of Gesink and what he brings to the Otters organization.

"We are very excited to be welcoming Anton to our organization," Grieve said. "We have followed Anton throughout the year and believe his development curve over the last 12 months has been steep. He possesses a blend of size, skill and pace. We look forward to working with Anton to further his development both on and off the ice."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Anton Gesink to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what the forward can bring to the club in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

Erie Otters Sign Forward Anton Gesink - Erie Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.