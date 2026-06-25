Erie Otters Sign 2025 Draftee Broden McArthur

Published on June 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - It has been a very busy offseason already in the Flagship City and the Otters have made another move to solidify their blue line.

General Manager Dave Brown and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve announced today that defenseman Broden McArthur has been signed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

McArthur, a native of San Antonio, was selected by the Otters in the fifth round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, 99th overall.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining one of the premier organizations in the Canadian Hockey League," McArthur said. "From the moment the opportunity to become part of the Erie Otters organization presented itself, I knew it was the right fit for my development."

The 6'0, 2009-born defenseman spent last season with the United States National Team Development Program, where with his U17 team in league play he posted 13 (3G+10A) points in 55 games. In 37 USHL games with the USNTDP, he collected seven points (2G+7A).

McArthur is committed to the University of Minnesota where he hopes to make an impact following his time in the OHL.

He is noted as a dynamic defenseman with the ability to make plays offensively and can really shine on the power play. An excellent skater who is quick to turn defense into attack, McArthur is an exciting player who will look to make a big impact for the Otters.

Otters' General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement about the addition of McArthur and what he will bring to the organization.

"We at the Otters organization are excited to secure Broden, a multifaceted defender excelling across the board and fitting exactly into our strategic vision," Brown said. "Broden commands opponents' respect and launches counter-attacks powered by his hockey IQ, skating ability and skill set. Broden fits the organization perfectly, and we are thrilled by his unwavering commitment. Otters fans will unquestionably be captivated by his relentless play, backed by an elite skill set. The organization thrives on days like this and I am unequivocally pleased to add a player of Broden's caliber."

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on McArthur joining the club and what he brings to the Flagship City.

"We are extremely excited to be welcoming Broden and the McArthur family to the Otters," Grieve said. "Broden is a very highly regarded defenseman in his age group, and is a player we have had significant interest in dating back to his OHL draft season. Broden is a two-way puck-moving defenseman who can contribute offensively. We are thrilled he and his family have chosen to continue his development both on and off the ice in Erie. We cannot wait to see Broden in an Otters uniform for the 2026/27 season."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Broden McArthur to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what he will bring the organization in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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