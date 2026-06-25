Spitfires Sign 2024 5th Round Pick Sam Wathier to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Sam Wathier (Wat-te-eh) to the Red, White and Navy!

The Spitfires selected Wathier with the 96th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. A dual Canadian-American citizen from Casselman, Ontario, and Des Moines, Iowa, Wathier stands 6'4" and weighs 207 pounds.

Wathier played his minor hockey in Canada with the Eastern Ontario Wild of Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO). During his 2023-24 draft season, he recorded 3 goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 30 games.

Following his selection by Windsor, Wathier joined the United States National Team Development Program (NTDP). He appeared in 90 games across both the NTDP and the USHL's NTDP Juniors program, recording 13 assists. Internationally, Wathier represented Team USA at the 2024-25 U17 World Hockey Challenge, appearing in five games.

In 2025-26, Wathier continued his development with the NTDP, playing for both the U17 and U18 teams, as well as the USHL's NTDP Juniors squad. He played 42 games and recorded 3 points before his season was cut short by injury.

Wathier is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft that starts tomorrow night in Buffalo.

Wathier is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels great to be a Spitfire" Wathier said. "It is an honour to represent this historic franchise, and I am excited for the opportunity. I can't wait to play in front of the amazing fans!"

Bill Bowler spoke on Wathier putting pen to paper.

"Sam is a big body that covers a lot of ice" GM Bill Bowler said. "He defends with a purpose and has untapped offensive upside. We welcome Sam and his family to Windsor."







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