Spitfires Sign 2026 1st Round Pick Lauchlan Whelan to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Lauchlan Whelan to the Red, White and Navy!

Whelan was selected by the Spitfires in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. The Cobourg, Ontario native stands 6-foot-0 and weighs 165 pounds.

Whelan spent the past three seasons with the Quinte Red Devils. During the 2023-24 season, he recorded 41 goals and 36 assists for 77 points in 42 games. He followed that with 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in just 23 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Whelan also earned a call-up to the Quinte U16 team, registering one assist in one game.

In his OHL Draft season, Whelan appeared in 34 games, recording 32 goals and 22 assists for 54 points. He elevated his play in the postseason, tallying 12 goals and three assists for 15 points in eight playoff games.

The Cobourg, ON native is excited to be joining the club.

"I am incredibly honoured to sign with Windsor." Whelan said. "It is a special moment for me and my family because of all the sacrifices that have been made to get here. I am grateful to the organization for believing in me, and I know this is only the start. I am excited to come in every day with a strong work ethic, good character, keep improving and do whatever I can to help the team succeed."

Bill Bowler spoke on Whelan putting pen to paper.

"Lauchlan is a dynamic and talented forward" GM Bill Bowler said. "He competes at both ends of the ice and we look forward to his exciting style of play. We welcome him and his family to the Spitfires!"







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